After Delhi & UP, Happiness Curriculum Now to be Part of Maharashtra Govt Schools

After Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, now the Maharashtra government has introduced a happiness curriculum in the state-run schools for students of classes 1 to 8. It will be introduced in the upcoming academic year at all the government and aided Marathi medium schools. The new curriculum aims at the overall development of the students including their mental and physical well-being.

The former state education minister, Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, who resigned from the post on June 30 following the downfall of the Shiv Sena government declared the introduction of the happiness curriculum before signing off. Apart from the introduction of the happiness curriculum, she also launched a 15 per cent concession in the qualifying marks for defence personnel and families of martyred soldiers in the Maharashtra TET.

Taking to the social media platform, Gaikwad wrote “Happiness curriculum will be introduced from this year for Std 1 to 8 in all government & aided Marathi medium schools. #mindfullness #happinesscurriculum.”

Signed off as School Education Minister, Maharashtra yesterday with these two decisions close to my heart… 1) Happiness curriculum will be introduced from this year for Std 1 to 8 in all government & aided Marathi medium schools. #mindfullness#happinesscurriculum

Earlier, during last year August, the Yogi-Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had launched the “Happiness Syllabus” in the state-run schools. Known as the Realisation Curriculum, the government initially planned to run the happiness course in 15 districts at across 10 schools, including Ayodhya.

Initially, the Delhi government had launched the happiness curriculum. “The Happiness Course was first started by the Delhi government in its state-run school. The course of the Realisation Curriculum will be almost similar to the Happiness Course of the Delhi government,” said Ambikesh Tripathi, member of the Happiness Curriculum Committee.

Earlier, this year, the Delhi government had also inaugurated 20 “Aam Aadmi School Clinics” across the government schools in the capital, which focussed on physical, mental, and emotional well-being of students. It also aimed to offer counselling services for children.

