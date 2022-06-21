Akshay Kumar Collaborates With Dinesh Vijan For His Next Based On Indian Air Force?

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, has kept himself super busy with interesting lined-up projects. Some of these are Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu, Amit Rai’s Oh My God 2 (OMG 2), and Raj Mehta’s Selfiee. However, Akshay has already finished shooting for many of these projects and is ready to take up new interesting ones. As per a recent Pinkvilla report, the actor will be collaborating with Stree producer Dinesh Vijan for his next production. The project is said to be based on Indian Air Force.

Akshay Kumar has surely aced the art of juggling multiple projects at one time. And now the actor is all set to expand his repertoire with yet another movie on the IAF. Reportedly, the film will be set against some real-life incidents and will promise an action-based thriller drama. While revealing that Akshay will be playing an IAF Officer in the film, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “The paperwork is done and the duo is now working towards blocking the shoot dates. It is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2023.”

Revealing that other actors of the team will be finalised in the next couple of months, the source added, “It’s an aviation-based film, in the period times, revisiting and celebrating one of the biggest victories of the Indian Air Force. The pre-production work has already begun.” Aiming for an early release in 2024, the movie will reportedly go on floors by the beginning of next year, an announcement of which is reportedly around the corner. Further, the report informed that the team is currently pondering upon various titles for the movie, which will do the justice to the plot and the subject.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is expected to wrap Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan 2 and Gorkha, before he begins working on the yet-untitled Maddock Production project. Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan 2 also features Tiger Shroff in the lead role, and it is expected to release in 2023 around Christmas.

