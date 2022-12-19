Akshay Kumar Goes on Movie Date With Daughter As They Watch Avatar: The Way Of Water

Akshay Kumar is a doting father, and his recent outing with his daughter Nitara proves it. One of the most successful and sought-after actors took out some time from his busy schedule and took his 10-year-old daughter to watch James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water on Sunday. In a now-viral video, the father-daughter duo are seen outside PVR, Juhu. They were dressed in comfy casuals, walking towards the theatre to enjoy the film. The Samrat Prithviraj actor wore a black hoodie and paired it with blue jeans and white trainers while his little munchkin donned a white printed t-shirt with black jeans. Akshay seems to be very protective of his daughter as he is seen holding Nitara’s hand throughout the video.

As soon as the video went viral, fans were pleased to see Akshay with his adorable daughter Nitara. A user wrote, “So lovely father-daughter," while others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

The Bachchhan Pandey actor was among the several Bollywood celebrities who attended the special screening of the sci-fi film Avatar: The Way Of Water in Mumbai last week. After watching the movie, the B-Town star could only describe it as “magnificent." Expressing his feelings, he tweeted, “Watched Avatar: The Way Of Water last night, and Oh boy! Magnificent is the word. I am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, James Cameron. Live on!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay appeared in films including Bachchhan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli, and Ram Setu this year. He also had a cameo appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero. Selfiee, OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2, Soorarai Pottru remake, and Jaswant Singh Gill biography are his lined up projects, slated to release in the coming year.

