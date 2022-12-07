Akshay Kumar's Role As Chhatrapati Shivaji Is a Cameo In Marathi Movie Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat

Akshay Kumar recently grabbed everyone’s attention after he shared his look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for the Marathi movie ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’. However, if a recent report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, Akshay will not be playing a full-fledged role in the film. Rather, his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is only a cameo for which the actor will be shooting for merely seven to eight days.

“It’s a story from the chapter of the bright Maratha history and chronicles the lives and journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 7 warriors. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Akshay Kumar to play such a legendary character and he underwent a 20 to 25-day prep for his character with body language and diction experts. He will be seen speaking in Marathi, and his command over the language to mouth the heavy-duty dialogues in a certain dialect will take the audience by surprise,” a source close to the development told the entertainment portal.

This comes a day after Akshay Kumar stunned everyone and dropped a video, flaunting his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for the film. In the clip, Akshay was seen walking inside a king’s court as he sported a traditional Marathi outfit with a mustache and turban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Talking about the movie, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, it is about the story of Seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history.

The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vaseem Qureshi. Besides Akshay, the film also has an ensemble cast consisting of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde. It is a Qureshi Production presentation and is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here