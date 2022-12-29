CHANGE LANGUAGE
Akshay Kumar Shares Goofy Video of Twinkle Khanna Dancing on Her Birthday, Says 'You Should Stop Singing'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 11:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 48th birthday on Thursday.

Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on her 48th birthday with a goofy video. In the video, Twinkle was seen celebrating her special day.

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a fun video of his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna to wish her a happy birthday. Twinkle celebrates her birthday on December 29, sharing it with her late father, superstar Rajesh Khanna. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video in which Twinkle was seen in her best spirits, dancing at what appeared to be her birthday party.

Dressed in a green outfit, Twinkle was seen wearing a green outfit and celebrating that she is almost hitting the half-century age. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing 😂 And Happy birthday Tina."

Twinkle’s cousin Karan Kapadia teased her, calling her ‘so graceful.’ Meanwhile, the 48-year-old author shared a childhood picture with Rajesh and wrote, “A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories."

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple shares two children, a son Aarav, and a daughter Nitara.

On the professional front, Khanna has been actively advocating the cause of menstrual hygiene. She joined hands with Save the Children to promote the right to menstrual hygiene among children and slum communities.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu, released on the occasion of Diwali. He now has Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Untitled Remake of Soorarai Pottru and Capsule Gill under his belt. It is rumoured that he is in talks to star in Hera Pheri 3 as well. However, the makers and Akshay are yet to address these claims.

