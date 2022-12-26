Akshay Kumar Turns Rockstar for Christmas; Twinkle Khanna Has Best Reaction to His ROFL Video

Yesterday it was Saif Ali Khan welding a guitar and strumming to mark the festive occasion of Christmas. And now it’s Akshay Kumar who has risen to the occasion with a quirky video of him grooving to a Christmas song but with an acoustic guitar in his hands. Naturally, his fans loved the actor’s energy and excitement.

On Sunday, the Desi Boyz actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself with a guitar in his hands. Pretending to play the instrument, the actor lip-synced to the song perfectly in his swagger oozing black vest, blue jeans and yellow-border sunglasses. The actor resembled a rockstar as he walked around the deck near a swimming pool and those watching him in his Christmas element cheered. Akshay captioned the clip, “POV: Christmas vibes in Goa. Where nothing stays still - neither me, nor the camera (smiling Christmas tree, and Santa Claus emojis) #Christmas2022, #Family #Holidays!"

Apart from all the fans that commented on the video, Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna’s witty response was the best one. She wrote, “I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this." Diana Penty commented, “Merry Christmas Sir(with a laughing and crying emoji)" Meanwhile, one of the fans of the Khiladi Kumar wrote, “This year’s singing award goes to Akshay Sir!" Another one commented, “Sir aap to rockstar ban gaye ho!" A fan also stated, “The best Christmas gift from Mr K for fans!"

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Ram Setu. Besides Khiladi Kumar, Ram Setu also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev as the story followed an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam’s Bridge. The film was released on October 25 and it witnessed a box-office clash with Inder Kumar’s comedy Thank God starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor also has Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Untitled Remake of Soorarai Pottru and Capsule Gill under his belt.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here