The countries of Syria and Turkey were left devastated when an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 rocked the two nations, leaving more than 4,800 people dead and 23,000 injured. In addition, the horrific earthquake went on to topple apartment blocks, hospitals and houses. The temperature dipping to freezing point posed a big obstacle for the rescue operations to continue. In light of this unfortunate tragedy, several celebs sent in their condolences with grief and shock.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share a post highlighting the key points about the earthquake. She wrote, “This is heartbreaking."

Priyanka Chopra posted a drone picture of the ravaged buildings in the aftermath of the earthquake. Her caption read, “Devastating."

Shilpa Shetty wrote in her Instagram stories, “Sending prayers to all the people whose lives have been affected by the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria. (joined hands) May the souls of the departed rest in peace (candle).”

Rajkummar Rao also offered his prayers through Instagram Stories. He penned, “#Turkey #Syria You are in our prayers. (joined hands and a broken heart).”

Singer Sophie Choudry shared on her Twitter handle, “More than 4000 lives lost and thousands injured. Beyond devastating. Praying for Turkey and Syria."

More than 4000 lives lost and thousands injured. Beyond devastating. Praying for Turkey & Syria— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) February 7, 2023

Actor Himanshi Khurana also expressed her grief on her Twitter timeline. She wrote, “Prayers for #Turkey #Syria Waherguru."

Television actress and Bigg Boss fame Tina Datta penned, “Saddened by the earthquake in #Turkey and #Syria. Condolences to the affected families… Prayers and Strength!! #earthquake #earthquakeinturkey."

Saddened by the earthquake in #Turkey and #Syria. Condolences to the affected families… Prayers and Strength!! #earthquake #earthquakeinturkey— Tina Datta (@iamTinaDatta) February 7, 2023

Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to share, “Prayers for Turkey." In a following tweet, she wrote, “Yes and Syria."

Prayers for Turkey — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 7, 2023

Suniel Shetty tweeted out, “It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation that has ripped through #Turkey & #Syria. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and earnest gratitudes to the rescue teams working tirelessly through the wreckage, rescuing & saving lives #TurkeyEarthquake."

It's heartbreaking to see the devastation that has ripped through #Turkey & #Syria. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and earnest gratitudes to the rescue teams working tirelessly through the wreckage, rescuing & saving lives #TurkeyEarthquake— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 7, 2023

Uorfi Javed also extended her prayers on Twitter. She wrote, “Prayers for turkey and Syria."

Prayers for turkey and Syria — Uorfi (@uorfi_) February 7, 2023

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote, “My thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria this morning, particularly with those first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake. The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can."

My thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria this morning, particularly with those first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake. The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 6, 2023

Leaders of many countries offered condolences. More than 60 countries offered practical support and humanitarian aid. India, Britain, Greece, Moldova, Switzerland, Taiwan Belgium have come forward to help the countries in the time of crisis.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here