Asli Action Chalu: Shah Rule, D'Evil Talk About Working on Ayushmann Khurana's An Action Hero Song

The title track of Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release, Asli Action Chaalu, was created by Indian rap sensations Shah Rule in collaboration with D’Evil. Now, in a recent interaction with IANS, the rappers opened up about the opportunity they received in An Action Hero, thereby also revealing their experience of creating the title track. Shah Rule revealed that the making of Asli Action Chalu was as fast-paced as the plot of the film. It was music director Parag Chabra who gave him a detailed brief about their expectation from the track, parts of which had already been created by his Gully Gand label mate D’Evil.

The composer wanted him to go head-to-head in English verses with D’Evil’s Hindi ones. While talking about the final product, Shah Rule said, “I love the way our song came to fruition and the back-to-back bilingual verses turned out to be super smooth and impactful. I personally see it as my goal and mission to empower English rap from homegrown rappers in India and globally, so I’m very proud to represent that in my first official song in a Bollywood film.”

Describing the title track in theatres with their voices was an ‘amazing’ experience for the rapper. He feels honoured to have gotten the opportunity. Meanwhile, for D’Evil it was an ‘impromptu opportunity'. But the rapper revealed he has to step away from his underground personality to perfectly fit the commercial vibe of the song. Seemingly, the music director was so impressed by the title track that he was also asked to collaborate on another song with Vivek Hariharan in ‘Ghere Mein.’

Helmed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, the movie stars Jaideep Ahlawat as the main antagonist. The plot revolves around the life of an action hero, Maanav, who gets embroiled in an accident controversy that takes place in Haryana. As powerful forces move to assassinate Maanav, he leaves the country to live a secluded life. An Action Hero has not only received critical acclamation from fans and critics alike but is also performing well at the box office.

