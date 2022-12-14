Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur's Unseen Pics Go Viral from FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals

With the FIFA World Cup final match just around the corner, many celebrities are spotted flying to Qatar to watch the matches. One of them was Ananya Panday, who is accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, BFF Shanaya Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Ananya and Sanjay Kapoor shared several glimpses of Argentina Vs Croatia match, which was won by the former by three goals. Sanjay Kapoor also shared a video of him celebrating Messi scoring a goal. “Never dreamt that I would be there in the stadium and watch Messi scoring a goal in a World Cup semi-final. What an unbelievable moment to watch this with 85k Argentinian fans all screaming Messi Messi. FIFA World Cup 2022," he wrote." In the video, Sanjay Kapoor is seen recording the match and soon turns the camera towards Ananya Panday and Jahaan Kapoor as they are seen enjoying the game. He then turns the camera towards himself and is seen cheering for Messi. That’s when we see Aditya Roy Kapur standing in front of him.

On watching this video, fans were left stunned as they spotted Aditya and Ananya, who are reportedly dating. One of the users wrote, “I spotted Aditya sitting ahead. Guess he and Ananya are dating”.

In another post, Sanjay Kapoor shared pictures of himself and his group in front of a flight. The actor travelled with Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. In one of the pictures, Ananya and Aditya are seen posing with the rest. Take a look at the pictures below.

Ananya and Aditya’s dating rumour surfaced when Karan Johar teased the actress on his show Koffee With Karan that something is brewing between them. There was a photo of them chatting in the background at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party, which fueled the rumours even more. This year, they were also seen posing together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash.

