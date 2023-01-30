Kicking off the proceedings for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, the premiere ceremony will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 5th February 2023. In an exciting development, the ceremony will be marked by a stirring performance by current Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar, making it her third Grammy performance.

The masterful sitar player, producer, film composer, activist and nine-time Grammy Award Nominee will perform alongside vocalist Arooj Aftab on their Grammy-nominated track Udhero Na from Arooj’s new album, Vulture Prince.

While Udhero Na is up for Best Global Music Performance, Anoushka’s latest album, Between Us… (Live) with Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago has also been nominated for Best Global Music Album this year. This earns Anoushka the massive coup of being the first Indian female musician to receive two Grammy nominations in one year.

Anoushka enjoys an extensive Grammy history; she was the first Indian woman ever nominated and youngest-ever nominee in the World Music Category for her album Live At Carnegie Hall in 2002, and then went on to become the first Indian musician to perform at the ceremony in 2005, serve as a presenter in 2016 and perform for the second time in 2021. In addition to her fresh 8th and 9th nominations, Anoushka’s previous works Live At Carnegie Hall, Rise, Traveller, Traces Of You, Home, Land Of Goldand Love Letters have all been Grammy nominated.

Anoushka Shankar shares, “I’m genuinely over the moon to be performing at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony®️ for the third time. This time I’m excited to share the stage with the wonderful Arooj Aftab, playing her beautiful song Udhero Na. I’m grateful my music on this song and on my album Between Us… has been recognized with a nomination again and am proud to represent India and my instrument, the sitar, on this world stage.”

This announcement coincides with Anoushka’s fresh inaugural empanelment as a Visiting Professor in Music at Oxford University. This new role by the Oxford Faculty of Music, in conjunction with the Said Business School and Jesus College is designed to recognise the achievements and contributions of diverse figures across the music industry, and to forge connections and expand dialogue between students and academics in the University and the wider industry.

In 2016, in a similar vein, Anoushka made an impactful presence within the UK education system, when she became one of the first five female composers to be added onto the UK A-level music syllabus, a move that heralded a more diverse, inclusive and representative syllabus and guaranteed better female representation in the Western classical tradition.

Anoushka Shankar further adds, “What a true honour to be invited as the Inaugural Visiting Professor in Music Business at Oxford University! I’m deeply grateful to embark upon this new journey.”

Read all the Latest Showsha News here