Anshuman Jha, Milind Soman Starrer Lakadbaggha to Open South Asian International Film Festival New York

Ridhi Dogra, Anshuman Jha, Milind Soman starrer Lakadbaggha will have its world premiere as the opening film at HBO’s South Asian International Film Festival New York. It will have it’s India Premiere at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival.

The action thriller, which is touted to be India’s first film about an animal lover vigilante, has Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Milind Soman in principal roles. French DOP Jean-Marc-Selva has shot the film while Kecha Khamphakdee (the stunt team behind Ong-Bak) has designed the action making it an international spectacle with an Indian heart - a story about Indian breeds in Kolkata. The film promises to bring the Israeli Martial Arts Form ‘Krav-Maga’ in all its might to India and promises to please animal lovers and action lovers across the board.

Anshuman Jha, who got the opportunity to train with Tsahi Shemesh (who also trained the Avengers Cast for Falcon & The Winter Soldier) for the film, says “Animals and action films are two of my biggest passions and I am grateful that our film which is set in Kolkata will have its India Premiere at KIFF 2022 & it’s World Premiere at the pet capital of the World New York City. Lakadbaggha is a story of an ordinary boy on an extraordinary journey for the love of animals, and being ordinary is my superpower. So I am glad we have made this film and the journey has taken 18 months of my life which will now culminate in New York and Kolkata. And the release in 2023. I am grateful and humbled to premiere our film at KIFF and SAIFF respectively."

Directed by Victor Mukherjee and produced by First Ray Films, Lakadbaggha is expecting a Worldwide Release in early 2023.

