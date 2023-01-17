Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Marvel Fans Begin Countdown To MCU Phase 5, Excited To See Kang

With just a month left for the release, fans have joined Marvel Studios to begin the countdown for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s release. The Paul Rudd film brings him back on the screen as his superhero for the first time since the events of Avengers: Endgame and kicks off the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5. Not only does the film mark his return but it will also double as a platform to welcome Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror to MCU movies.

With Marvel Studios India sharing a countdown post on Instagram, on Tuesday, several fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the film. “Exactly One Month Really Can’t Wait To See Kang Conquering," a fan commented. “This is going to be fun," another added. “Can’t wait to see Kang’s debut. This is going to be amazing!" a third fan wrote.

The trailers and teasers have already hinted at an epic showdown in the making. The recent trailer revealed that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) accepts a tempting offer by Kang (Jonathan Majors) and which lands him in massive trouble, leading numerous Ant-Man characters, a face-off, and drama.

The official description reads: “Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang." Direct by Peyton Reed, Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard double up as the producers for the film under Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios India releases Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania an Epic, Sci-Fi Adventure on February 17, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

