Anupam Kher Recalls Dilip Kumar's 'Magical Personality' On His 100th Birth Anniversary

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher remembered veteran star Dilip Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary on Sunday. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared unseen photos of himself with Dilip Kumar from the sets of Subhash Ghai’s 1986 patriotic drama Karma.

The Uunchai actor captioned the post in Hindi which roughly translates to, “Today is Dilip Kumar’s 100th birthday. Subhash Ghai ji made me a star by giving me the role of Doctor Dang in Karma. But it was the wonder of Dilip Sahab’s magical personality which raised my prestige! I will be thankful to him all my life. His blessings are always with me!"

Besides Kher and Kumar, Karma also featured an ensemble star cast including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi and Poonam Dhillon. The film starred Anupam as Dr Dang, while Dilip Kumar portrayed the character of a high-ranking police officer, Rana Vishwa Pratap Singh.

Meanwhile, in another interview with ETimes, Anupam Kher talked about his favourite films of Dilip Kumar and said, “Koi ek ho to bataoon. But of course Deedar, Mughal-E-Azam, Madhumati, Gopi, Ram Aur Shyam, which I’ve seen 10-11 times, Karma, Shakti… so many, so many… I can’t think of them all now.”

Dilip Kumar passed away in July last year at the age of 98. He was suffering from several age-related issues. His acting career spanned over six decades. Throughout his career, he appeared in more than 65 films, including Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), and Mughal-e-Azam (1960) among others.

On the work front, Anupam Kher recently starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in the family comedy film Uunchai. The movie, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was well-liked by audiences. He will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s period drama Emergency and the family film The Signature. In addition, he also has the upcoming anthology film Metro…In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu.

