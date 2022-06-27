Anupam Kher Shares 'Priceless Memory' With Yash Chopra, Rishi Kapoor on Instagram

Anupam Kher on Monday took a trip down memory lane as he shared a rare picture of himself with late filmmaker Yash Chopra and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. The picture appears to be taken during the shoot of the 1989 film Chandni, which was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead role. The throwback gem shows Anupam Kher and Yash Chopra concentrating on their food, while Rishi looked at the camera as they got clicked. While posting the memorable picture on his official Instagram account, The Kashmir Files actor revealed how much he misses his friends.

The date on the picture reveals that it was clicked on December 02, 1988. In the picture, Anupam Kher can be seen clad in a brown silk shirt and black pants, while Rishi Kapoor sported a printed black and white shirt with formal trousers. As always Yash Chopra looked handsome in his go-to formal attire. He donned an off-white shirt atop a pair of blue pants and a white formal blazer. He sealed his look with black sunglasses. Calling Rishi Kapoor and Yash Chopra foodies, Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, “A pic is worth a thousand words, but a memory is priceless! Miss my friends!” and added a red heart emoticon.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans flooded the comments section with their guesses that the picture was from the time of the 1989 film Chandni. Apart from Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher, Yash Chopra’s directorial featured late actor Vinod Khanna, Waheeda Rehman, Sushma Seth, Mita Vasisht, and Juhi Chawla. Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files co-star Darshan Kumaar also acknowledged the throwback picture and dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. While appreciating the picture a user commented, “You people have lived a wonderful life which is full of best memories and experiences,” while another one wrote, “Memorable picture.”

On the work front, Anupam Kher has recently wrapped the shoot of his next The Signature. The film also features Mahima Chaudhary who is making her comeback to Bollywood after recovering from cancer.

