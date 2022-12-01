Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Is Already Missing Durga Puja Celebrations; Here's Proof

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly is surely missing the Durga puja celebrations. Why do we say so? Her recent “throwback” Instagram post has done all the talking. The actress shared a set of pictures of herself from this year’s Durga Puja.

Decked up in a gorgeous printed sari, Rupali was seen posing in front of a pandal. Her sari consisted of floral prints against a peach base along with a short Kurti-like blouse, sporting full sleeves and collar detailing around the neckline. The ethnic wonder was from the shelves of designer Shraddha Rambhia. She tied her locks in a neat bun and opted for glamorous makeup, where that bold red lip was the highlight. To accessorise her traditional look, Rupali went with minimal jewellery consisting of a nath and bangles. “Joi Maa Durga,” she captioned the post. Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s throwback Durga Puja post:

Fans are gushing over the stunning clicks. “What a beautiful transformation,” a fan said. While another wrote, “so gorgeous.” Many dropped “jai mata di” in the comment section.

Rupali Ganguly keeps her Instagram real and relatable. Time and again, she treats her Insta fam with gorgeous pictures as well as BTS clips from the sets of her hit show, Anupamaa. This is not it, the actress rightfully jumps on viral social media trends with her co-stars, which are indeed a delight to watch.

Last month, on World Television Day, November 21, Rupali Ganguly shared a heartfelt note when she shared a throwback video from her first TV show Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which first aired in 2000. Rupali, who worked with Rajan Shahi for her first show and is currently in her comeback project, Anupamaa thanked the director for his love and support. “Thank you Rajanji, for introducing me as an actor then and reintroducing me again after 20 years as your Anupamaa. He still remains an obsessed and a fantastic maker and I hope I have gone from being a brat to being responsible ….Aage bhi may our journey together be beautiful… Anupamaa is a blessing that has reconnected us , may we continue to put in our best for her for years to come," she wrote.

Signing off the post, she said, “Happy World Television Day to all of us. Hoping to keep entertaining you through my favorite medium, television… For many, many, many, more years to come. Thank you for all the love you have given me for all my characters Anupamaa, Monisha, Simran, Sukanya, Anjali, Priya Gayatri, Roshni, Sujata Pinky… Sending love back at each and everyone of you."

