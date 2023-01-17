Arjun Kapoor Feels Janhvi Kapoor Is 'Insecure,' Says 'She's Worried, Has No Confidence...'

Arjun Kapoor is currently busy promoting his latest release, Kuttey along with his co-star Radhika Madan. In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his bond with his sister Janhvi Kapoor and called her ‘insecure’ as she does not believe in her own potential. He also proudly mentioned that his sister never boasted about being Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Arjun said, “Janhvi is hungry. She is insecure. She is worried and she has no confidence in her own ability. She is always seeking can I do better? She is very unassuming about whose daughter she is and that is important. Her choices are interesting because I think she has come at a time when you have to be fearless." He further appreciated her for taking up ‘tough’ movies like Mili and Gunjan Saxena.

Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are children of Boney Kapoor. Arjun is the son of Boney and his first wife Mona Shourie, while Janhvi is the daughter of Boney and his second wife Sridevi. The siblings bonded well over the last few years.

In the interview, Arjun also talked about his ‘unique relationship’ with his girlfriend Malaika Arora and how they fit into each other’s lives seamlessly. Talking about the future and the bond he shares, he said, “We both talk a lot. We talk about everything from old Hindi films to the kind of film she wants to do. We have a solid equation in terms of talking about work."

He also said that Malaika keeps him secure and grounded. “I don’t have to change to accommodate her in my life. We both fit into each other’s lives very nicely even though we have a unique relationship from society’s perspective. She is the major reason why I can go to sleep being happy and wake up being happy," Arjun said.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently starred in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey, which was released on January 13. The movie stars Radhika Madan, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, and many others.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here