Arjun Kapoor Says Praises For His Role In Kuttey 'Pushes Me To Deliver Better Performances'

Actor Arjun Kapoor is riding high on the love that is coming his way for his latest release, Kuttey, a heist action thriller laced with oodles of black humour. He is being widely praised for his performance as a corrupt cop in the film and it is only motivating him to keep up the momentum with his upcoming projects. Talking about it, Arjun says, “I just want to keep improving with every film and I hope I continue to surprise people with my performances, film after film. What is extremely heartening to see is how encouraging the media and the audiences are about my effort in Kuttey. It is really motivating for me to continue picking interesting roles that push me to deliver better performances onscreen.”

Arjun was last seen playing a cop in filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee’s acclaimed film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021), which also won him unanimous appreciation for his performance. He also went on to bag a couple of awards for his deft performance in the gritty thriller. For him, the film marked the beginning of a new chapter and Kuttey is another interesting addition to it. “Right from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I have been on a journey to find credible films with credible filmmakers that help me grow as an actor and Kuttey is another such film that I value dearly,” states Arjun.

He has no qualms in saying that given the right kind of story and filmmaker, he can prove his mettle and his detractors wrong. “To get such inspiring producers like Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan overseeing my work and a prodigious filmmaker like Aasman (Bhardwaj; director of Kuttey) directing me, just shows that the industry is also confident that I can do well given the right script and the right director at the helm of affairs. I will continue to be on this path in the near future.”

On a related note, Arjun will next be seen in The Lady Killer opposite actor Bhumi Pednekar. The duo will also share screen space in a romantic comedy titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside actor Rakul Preet Singh. Latest reports also suggest that he has given a positive nod to a film opposite Sara Ali Khan, which will be directed by filmmaker Homi Adajania, who he had collaborated with in the satirical road film, Finding Fanny (2014).

