Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey Trailer to Be Unveiled on THIS Date; Check Out Details

Arjun Kapoor is set to make your jaw drop with the upcoming Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, a much-awaited film by the veteran filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj’s prodigy that would boast an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madam and Kumud Mishra. Now as per fresh reports, the trailer of the same would be dropping soon.

According to Pinkvilla, the trailer launch would be a grand event in Mumbai. It informed, “Kuttey team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film on December 15 with a grand launch in Mumbai. The event will be a star-studded one, and will happen in the presence of the entire cast, including Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Konkana Sen Sharma, apart from the director, Aasmaan, and father, Vishal Bhardwaj, who is also on board the film as a writer and music composer."

Although touted to be a unique heist comedy, the details about the film have been kept under wraps and the promotional activity would soon kickstart once the trailer is unveiled. The source stated, “It’s a fascinating and intriguing world, and the makers are hoping to spike excitement with the first trailer of the film."

While Kuttey is slated to release on January 13, 2023, Arjun Kapoor has been busy with a whole slew of different projects like Mere Husband Ki Biwi directed by Mudassar Aziz and The Ladykiller where the actor would be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Earlier, while speaking about Kuttey, Arjun Kapoor had told PTI, “Kuttey’ is not a suspense dark (film). If you like ‘Kaminey’, you will like ‘Kuttey’. It is just that we shot in the night so the visual is dark. It is a fun heist film. It was physically draining as the film is based in the monsoon period."

