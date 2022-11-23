Armie Hammer's Father, Michael Armand Hammer, Dies At 67

Father of actor Armie Hammer and American Businessman Michael Armand Hammer died at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer. According to TMZ, the businessman passed away on Sunday. He is survived by his sons from his first wife Dru Ann Mobley, Armie and younger son Viktor as well as his wife at the time of his death, Misty Millward. Michael worked at an investment banking firm in New York City, before taking over Occidental Petroleum, the chemical industry company his grandfather, Armand Hammer, ran for years.

Michael had become the Vice President of Occidental Petroleum in the 1980s and had a seat on the Board of Directors. He also took over the Hammer Productions, the Armand Hammer Foundation, Hammer Galleries, and the Hammer International Foundation. The businessman is laid to rest at a mausoleum in the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park, along with other members of the family.

The Hammer family had recently been in talks after being featured in the Discovery+ docuseries, “House of Hammer." It was set to investigate the multiple scandals involving the family.

Meanwhile, Armie Hammer is currently focusing on himself after he left the Florida program where he was seeking a treatment facility for drug, alcohol and sex issues. He checked into the facility in June 2021 and completed his treatment in December of the same year. People magazine reported that a source mentioned, “[Armie’s] main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and [wife] Elizabeth [Chambers]." The actor shares two children with American TV Personality Elizabeth Chambers, daughter Harper Grace, 7, and son Ford Armand Douglas, 5.

The docuseries also focused on the Hammer family’s controversies including how the family had accumulated their wealth, the Knoedler Gallery forgery investigation by the FBI, and the alleged murder by Michael’s father in 1955.

