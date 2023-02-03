Anthony Russo, who turns 53 on February 3rd, is a visionary director, producer and writer and has directed two of the top four highest-grossing films to ever be made. He, along with his brother Joe, directed the last two Avengers movies to close out Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s a list of movies for you to check out on Disney+ Hotstar as we remember him on his birthday:

Avengers: Infinity War

With the powerful Thanos on the verge of raining destruction upon the universe, the Avengers will have to risk everything to stop him.

Avenger: Endgame

After the devastating events of Infinity War, the Avengers assemble once more to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe.

Captain America: Winter Soldier

As Steve Rogers adapts to the complexities of a contemporary world, he joins Natasha Romanoff and Sam Wilson in his mission to uncover the secret behind a deadly, mysterious assassin.

Captain America: Civil War

Friction arises between the Avengers when one group supports the government’s decision to implement a law to control their powers while the other opposes it.

Anthony Russo and his brother Joe Russo have a massive fan following in India. Last year, the Russo brothers even visited India and were welcomed warmly by fans. Back then, they also talked about their connection with the country and said, “India is one of the most vibrant places on the planet for cinema. You have love and passion for cinema here. You have such an amazing national cinema here with talents like Dhanush and many others as good as people anywhere in the world in acting and filmmaking. So that’s really where our connection to India comes from, it’s just our passion for cinema led us here because India has such a passion."

