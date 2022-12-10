Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero Had a Character Named Dawood Ibrahim, Here's Why It Was Changed

Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero might have opened to a lukewarm response at the Box Office but it has won the hearts of the critics and the audiences for its innovative and unique storyline pieced together with an unexpected climax. The film’s plot has a connection with the dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim and the makers had to tweak some things to avoid any trouble.

In a scene, Ayushmann’s character comes face to face with an insidious gangster. As per the sources close to Bollywood Hungama, initially he was supposed to be named Dawood Ibrahim but was changed to a different name in order to evade any controversy. The source explained, “The character of Maanav, played by Ayushmann Khurrana comes across a fugitive gangster in the second half. Initially, the makers had decided to name him Dawood Ibrahim. In fact, the character was based on the real-life underworld don."

The source continued, “The first cut of An Action Hero had the mention of Dawood Ibrahim. Later, however, the makers were advised not to use his name as it can lead to problems. As a result, Dawood Ibrahim was changed to Masood Abraham Katkar. The makers felt that the impact will still be made despite the name change. And looking at the response to the climax, the makers and the team of the film are surely relieved."

However, even with the change of names, the character was still cognizable to the audience as he shared resemblance with Dawood. The source shared, “Though the name was changed to Masood Abraham Katkar, the viewers were able to guess that he is based on Dawood Ibrahim. The gangster character even mentions that an old moustached picture of him wearing sunglasses and smoking a cigarette has been shown by the media for years. It was a clear giveaway."

Touted to be Ayushmann Khurrana’s first full-fledged action film, the actor plays Manav, an action hero on the run from Bhoora Solanki, who wants to avenge the mysterious death of his brother. Apart from Ayushmann, Anirudh Iyer’s directorial also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here