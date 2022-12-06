BigHit Requests BTS ARMY to Not Visit Jin's Military Entrance Ceremony, No Official Farewell to Be Held

BTS fans around the world are gearing up to bid farewell to eldest member Kim Seokjin as he leaves for his mandatory military service. It is a sad and overwhelming time for the BTS ARMY as they will not be able to see their favourite idol for about two years. While fans have been expressing their sentiments online, the band’s label BigHit music has now requested them to avoid trying to bid farewell to Jin physically.

BigHit put out a statement on Tuesday morning, announcing that there will be no official event held to bid farewell to Jin. They also requested fans to stay away from the entrance ceremony as it is meant for military personnel and their families only, and they do not want any crowding at the site.

Their statement read, “We want to thank you for your continued support of BTS and would like to update you on Jin’s upcoming enlistment into the military. Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment.

“The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.

“We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using artist IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP.

We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time."

BTS fans and the media are known to crowd every public appearance of the members, including their airport appearances while flying to another city or country. It is expected that fans would also want to see Jin one last time before he leaves for the military. The label’s statement at this time is only in anticipation of emotional fans who might want to turn up at the site of Jin’s entrance.

The vocalist also celebrated his 31st birthday on December 4 with a live session for fans.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here