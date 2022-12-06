Bipasha Basu's Heart Is Full As She Watches Daughter Devi Sleep In Peace With Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu couldn’t stop herself from gushing after seeing Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi sleeping together. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a picture in which Karan and Devi were seen fast asleep. While Bipasha refrained from revealing Devi’s face, her small hands were unmissable in the picture.

Sharing the picture, Bipasha wrote, “This is love❤️ My heart … @iamksgofficial & Devi ❤️ #fatherdaughter #monkeylove #grateful #blessed #durgadurga #newparents."

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby girl on November 12, 2022. She shared a picture of the baby’s feet with Bipasha and Karan’s hand underneath it. They also revealed that they’ve named their daughter: Devi Basu Singh Grover. Sharing the happy news, Bipasha wrote, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Bipasha and Karan had previously revealed that they wanted a daughter. Speaking with Bombay Times in August, Bipasha revealed that she and Karan were praying that they were blessed with a baby girl.

“From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby," she said.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the news that their little one is on the way on August 16. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha surprised fans by unveiling her baby bump and revealed their family of two is now set to become a family of three.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Rumours about Bipasha’s pregnancy had made headlines in 2018. However, Bipasha refuted the reports through a tweet at the time.

