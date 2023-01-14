Boney Kapoor Gives Exciting Update About Mr India 2, Says 'Don’t Be Surprised If I...'

Popular film producer Boney Kapoor opened up about making the sequels of his hit films Mr. India and No Entry. The producer revealed that although the films have released several years ago, fans often ask him about the sequels. The filmmaker assured fans that he will be getting down to the making of the sequels soon.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, he said, “I will make Mr. India 2. In fact, don’t be surprised if I start working on it soon. There is a demand for sequels of Wanted, No Entry, and Mr. India. There are people who are wanting to make Hum Paanch all over again. Some of my films have already been remade in some or the other way. I know Woh Saat Din, I know Ponga Pandit. There are few films from our older slate which have been made again in a different world, with upscaled production,”

Sharing an update about No Entry 2, Boney Kapoor disclosed that the script and the actors are prepared and he is keenly waiting for the things to align. He shared, “I can’t discuss this on camera and it’s not for the public domain. If it is destined to happen, it will happen. The script is there and the actors are there too. It’s just about everything falling in the right place. There is no issue of legality as it is written about in the media. Everything is under control and things just have to fall in place.”

The 1987 superhero film Mr.India was directed by Shekhar Kapur and featured Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri in the leading roles. The film went on to set a precedent for a slew of superhero films to come in the future. Meanwhile, No Entry was a zany comedy starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitley and Sameera Reddy that became a blockbuster at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Boney is also set to make his acting debut this year with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic drama Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. The film is slated to release this March.

