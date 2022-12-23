CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS ARMYs Around the World are Crying Over Jin's Viral Photo from His Military Training Centre
BTS ARMYs Around the World are Crying Over Jin's Viral Photo from His Military Training Centre

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 20:49 IST

Seoul

This photo of BTS member Jin from his military training centre surfaced online, making fans emotional.

A photo of BTS member Kim Seokjin from his military camp has gone viral, showing him posing in uniform and sporting a pleasant smile.

On Friday, a photo of BTS member Kim Seokjin from his South Korean military base surfaced online. In what appears to be an identification photo of sorts, Jin can be seen showing off a gentle smile for the camera, as he poses in uniform. Real name Kim Seokjin, the vocalist joined mandatory military service earlier this month, taking a break from his career as a K-pop star.

BTS’ fandom, the ARMY, has been sharing the photo on social media, with many explaining what the identity card he was wearing read. “Written on the paper: the eleventh division, The second platoon, Team 5 46 - Kim Seokjin," tweeted one fan alongwith the photo and crying emojis.

Several other fans expressed their emotions at this rare photo of their idol.

On December 13, BTS ARMYs got emotional as they watched press videos of the 6 members - RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - arriving at the military boot camp to bid farewell to their eldest hyung. Jin joined South Korea’s mandatory military service on that day and had the rest of the BTS members come to see him off.

Jin had sent a message to his fans before heading off, “I’ll go and come back safely. And since being healthy is first priority I won’t be sick, and our ARMYs, fighting and don’t be sick either. Fighting!"

He is set to spend 18 months in uniform at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province. He will return on June 12, 2024. That is just a day before BTS’ 11th anniversary. Bighit Music also released a statement that mentioned that Jin will enlist as an active-duty soldier.

