BTS Composer Bobby Jung Imprisoned for Illegally Filming a Woman Nude Without Consent

South Korean music composer Bobby Jung aka Jung Dae Wook of Autumn Vacation, who has worked with BTS and TXT, has been imprisoned for a year. He was put behind bars after illegally filming a nude woman without her consent. As reported by AllKPop, he has also been asked to attend 40 hours of sexual violence education. He has been banned from working in facilities that involve children, youngsters, or disabled people for five years.

The South Korean entertainment portal quoted the court’s verdict: “Jung filmed victim ‘A’s body illegally without consent, and the victim is experiencing significant mental shock and humiliation. While the victim’s side is requesting severe punishment for Jung’s action, Jung did not demonstrate an attitude of reflection."

“Taking into account that Jung did not distribute this footage to anyone and that he has no similar offense, Jung is hereby sentenced to 1 year in prison," the court added. The court also added that the musician was not guilty of assaulting ‘A’ owing to “insufficient evidence".

Back in October, the prosecution proposed three and a half years of imprisonment. As reported by KBIZoom.com, the prosecutor said, “The second victim appeared after the death of the first victim, but he didn’t reflect on his wrongdoing at all”.

At that time, Jung Bobby pleaded ‘not guilty’. “It’s true that I took videos when meeting the victim with good feelings, but I’ve never filmed anything without her knowing. I’ve never filmed anything against the victim’s will,” he allegedly said. The music artist was previously accused of illegal filming and sexual assault in May 2020. At the time, the case took the country by storm with several social media users reacting strongly to the claims. However, the case was dismissed earlier this year.

Jung Bobby worked with BTS and TXT on several hit songs including I’m Fine, Filter, Home, 134340, Dream Glow, Way Home, Roller Coaster, and 20cm.

