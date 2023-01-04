BTS: Jimin Marks His First Collab With BIGBANG Member Taeyang, To Drop VIBE On This Date

BTS fandom ARMYs and BIGBANG fandom VIPs better embrace themselves for the epicness that is about to unfold. Dong Young-bae, popularly known as Taeyang, a member of the K-pop boy group BIGBANG is releasing his new digital single VIBE with BTS member Park Jimin making an appearance in it. The Black Label, under which Taeyang is signed, dropped a new teaser announcing the collaboration with Jimin on Wednesday, January 4. This marks their first collaboration.

The “Taeyang X BTS Jimin” collaboration poster teaser was also shared on BTS’ official Twitter handle. Both K-pop idols have made an appearance in it. Taeyang is closer to the camera, looking incredible in his blonde mullet while sporting a contrast-colored outfit. Jimin captivated fans with his signature intense gaze.

Sharing the same red and black tones for his outfit with the BIGBANG member, Jimin and Taeyang are already setting the anticipation for the collaboration higher than ever. The tweet also revealed that the song will drop on January 13. Take a peek at it right here:

According to Naver, Taeyang is expected to bring his unique groove and mesmerizing vocals into the collaboration. His plan seems to continue to solidify the genre of Taeyang as he returns with his first solo song in six years. Meanwhile, Jimin is offering his “delicate sensibility” to the mix. It is the obviously differentiated tone that is creating the perfect synergy that fans can look forward to.

Over the years, Taeyang has released multiple hits as a solo artist and has a huge fanbase in South Korea and internationally. Some of his most popular hits include Look at Me Only, Eyes, Nose, Lips, Ringa Linga, and Wedding Dress. Jimin, too, has been noted for his unique vocals and received immense praise from people around the globe. His work as a soloist includes songs like Lie, Serendipity, Filter, and tvN Original Soundtrack With You.

