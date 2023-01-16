BTS’ Jimin, NewJeans’ Minji Rank Number 1 In January Brand Reputation Ranking

Megapopular K-pop boy band BTS’s member Park Jimin has been ranked number one in the January Brand Reputation ranking. Better known as Jimin, the K-pop icon was joined by the rising star and fellow HYBE label artist Kim Minji for the top position. The Korean Business Research Institute conducted a data analysis of the k-pop group’s individual brand reputation in January 2023. The analysis included data on customer participation as well as community awareness, communication, and media coverage for each artist. The time frame for this data collection was December 14, 2022, to January 14, 2023. As per GP Korea, they had collected 114,130,418 brand big data of 703 boy group individuals. Meanwhile, the brand big data extracted for 579 girl group individuals was 127,998,488

Jimin ranked first with a total score of 5,713,172 points. Some of the popular keywords related to him were With You and Taeyang Vibe. The two collaboration projects that Jimin took during late 2022 and early 2023 have played a significant role. Right behind him was Cha Eun-woo, a member of the K-pop boy band Astro with 5,643,772. BTS member Jeon Jungkook, who set the FIFA World Cup stage on fire, received 4,804,755 points, nabbing the third position.

As for the Brand Reputation Ranking for girl groups, Minji scored 4,899,310, seeing a rise of 14.81 percent from her December Brand Reputation Ranking. For fans, her natural beauty has stood out the most. The keywords OMG, Ditto, and Attention were associated with her.

In second place, Blackpink's Kim Jennie has a brand reputation index of 4,416,607. Currently, on the BORN PINK world tour with her bandmates, Jennie was last seen at the Chanel fashion show in Paris last year.

It seems to be the month for HYBE artists. Taking third place was another NewJeans member Pham Ngoc Han, popularly known as Hanni. She has a score of 3,933,448, which saw a significant rise from last month by 29.67%.

Meanwhile, the top 10 list for the January Brand Reputation Ranking for boy groups also included Daniel Kang of Wanna One at number four, Jihoon Park of Wanna One grabbing the fifth rank, followed by Minhyun Hwang of Wanna One at number six. The seventh place was held by BTS member Kim Namjoon, also known as RM. Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung of BTS, also known as V took the eighth position. G-Dragon of Big Bang ranked number nine, followed by Min Yoongi, better known as Suga of BTS.

As for the girl groups, the top 10 list included, Blackpink member Kim Jisoo at number four, followed by NewJeans Harin. Holding the sixth rank was Girls' Generation Taeyeon, NewJeans Daniel at number seven, and NewJeans Hyein at number eight. Red Velvet Joy took the ninth rank, and trailing right behind was Twice member Weiss Nayeon.

