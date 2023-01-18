Can Pathaan Rescue Beleaguered Bollywood And Will The Stars Align for SRK, Others in 2023?

The year 2022 wasn’t kind to the Hindi film industry. It will be remembered as an unusual year when films starring some of the biggest names weren’t able to pull audiences to the theatres. Big star vehicles like Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, and Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha opened with low box office numbers.

Even films with young stars like Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan who in their quest to push the envelope by delivering some innovative content with such films as Bhediya and An Action Hero couldn’t get the desired footfalls.

Counting on King Khan

Bringing back audiences to cinemas is the top priority for Bollywood and the Industry is pinning high hopes on one man. That’s the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

The trade is bullish ever since the first teaser of the film Pathaan dropped on YouTube. The force is strong with SRK and the insiders are saying that this year is going to be the year of Shah Rukh Khan and his Pathaan will end the dry spell at the box office. The film, which is scheduled to release on January 25, is expected to break all box office records, and everyone from film aficionados, trade analysts, to tarot card readers is forecasting a bright future for SRK and Pathaan.

Mumbai-based numerologist Pracchi P Mehta did some number-crunching and declared that it’s the lucky number 7 which will do wonders for King Khan.

Doing the maths

“The year is 2023 which is 2+2+3=7. Seven is the number that is ruled by Ketu and by the moon, so the energies of these two planets will be very predominant this year. So what they do, they reflect a lot of thriller films, mystery films, dark movies…so now when you look at that theme, films which are based on mystery, drama, thrills…we have Pathaan coming up, a thriller, that will do very well because this year is ruled by Ketu which signifies all of these," says Pracchi P Mehta.

She also added that SRK will continue with his winning streak this year. Although he didn’t have a major film release last year, Shah Rukh has three big films lined up for this year: director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Atlee’s high-octane actioner Jawan, and Rajkummar Hirani’s immigration drama Dunki.

“I think Shah Rukh Khan was on the upswing last year. Of course, he didn’t have a big film release last year. Now his date of birth is 02-11-1965…his entire life path number is seven. This is the year of number 7, this is the year of Ketu. 2 is ruled by moon, moon and Ketu are best friends, so this year has to be phenomenal for Shah Rukh Khan. And the good part is Pathaan, which is spelled as P A T H A A N, which is numerologically also aptly titled, and this film will definitely make a mark. It has the making of a blockbuster,” added Pracchi, who also predicted how lucky is this year for our other favourite actors.

Stars to shine

“Ranveer Singh will have a good 2023. He was born July 6, 1985, so his psychic number is 6, which is ruled by Venus, and his destiny number is 1. But I feel he is going to have a good start to the year. The other actor whom I really see shining is Shahid Kapoor. I think he is going to have a fantastic run this year,” said Pracchi.

Tried and tested

While we are waiting with bated breath for the release of the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, it is also bringing back a very successful combo of director Siddharth Anand, producer Aditya Chopra, music composers Vishal-Shekhar, and Shilpa Rao who have jointly delivered the biggest films produced by YRF like 2008’s Bachna Ae Haseeno, 2019’s War, and now Pathaan.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here