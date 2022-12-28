Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Slips Into Skimpy White Bikini For Sexy Photo Shoot In Snow

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen is setting Instagram on fire! The 18-year-old, who boasts of a whopping 118K followers on Instagram, took to the social media platform and shared pictures from her sizzling photo shoot in the snow.

In the pictures, Sami was seen wearing nothing but a white bikini and boots as she poses in the cold temperatures. Her tattoos and her belly piercing were on dull display. She completed her look with a Santa hat and a mug in her hand. Sharing the pictures, Sami wrote, “The grinch stole my clothes this year."

Social media users took to the comments section and reacted to her pictures. “We should all thank the grinch," a user wrote. “Thank you grinch for your hard work," joked another. “THESE R FIRE OMFG," added another.

Earlier this year, Sami made the headlines when she joined the NSFW platform OnlyFans. Reacting to her social media activity, Chalie told Us Weekly in a statement back in June, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

“I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he added. However, Denise appeared to support her. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” she said.

For the unversed, OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform that is primarily considered for X-rated content. Carmen Electra, Shanna Moakler, Cardi B, Larsa Pippen, Tyler Posey, and Bella Thorne are among the stars on the platform.

Commenting on the platform, Sami told TMZ, “I think that’s just the stigma around it. Everyone thinks it’s just for raunchy stuff, but you can really post whatever you want on there. I just like the creative side of it and to be able to make my own choices and be my own boss."

Read all the Latest Showsha News here