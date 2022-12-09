Charu Asopa Enjoys Happy Moments With Daughter Ziana Amid Divorce With Rajeev Sen; Pics

It is no secret that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have parted ways and are heading for divorce. After separating from her husband, Charu is now living with her daughter Ziana. On Thursday, the Mere Angne Mein actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of happy pictures with her little princess. In the clicks, Charu wore a grey lehenga and looked stunning. On the other hand, her daughter sported a pastel colour outfit and looked the cutest. The mother-daughter duo is all smiles in the photos.

In the caption, Charu revealed that they are attending her sister’s wedding in Bikaner, Rajasthan and wrote, “We are ready and so excited for maasi’s wedding." Check out Charu Asopa’s post here:

This comes days after Rajeev Sen accused Charu of not letting him meet their daughter. However, later, the actress reacted to Rajeev’s accusation and said that she is not stopping him but it is he who has not come and met Ziana. “I want to say that this is on papers, I have told him on messages and face to face, and something his entire family knows that Ziana’s relationships are going to be the same. It’s only mine and Rajeev’s relationship that has ended. I am not separating the two and he can meet her anytime. But he hides this from media and others. He can meet her anytime," she told E-times.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September for their daughter. However, they have once again parted ways and have headed for divorce.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here