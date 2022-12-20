Choti Sarrdaarni Fame Actor Avinesh Rekhi To Make His OTT Debut Soon; Deets Inside

Television actor Avinesh Rekhi became a household name after he featured in the popular show Choti Sardarni. In the show, he played the role of Sarabjeet Singh Gill, a Sikh man. Now, it has been reported that the actor will soon be making his OTT debut in which too, he will be wearing a turban. While not much information about his OTT debut has been revealed as of now, a source close to the actor shared that Avinash will be playing an ‘interesting character’.

“Avinesh Rekhi is all set to make his OTT debut. He will be seen in a turban look. The character sketch cannot be revealed now but Avinesh looked all happy as he will be playing this interesting character," a source said.

Meanwhile, Avinash’s Choti Sardarni co-star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Reportedly, Avinash was also approached by the makers of the reality show to enter as a wild card contestant but he decided not to participate. Later, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, he mentioned that Bigg Boss is ‘difficult and challenging’. “I am the better version of Ankit Gupta; I am also very introverted. I was offered the show last year but I couldn’t do it as I was busy with some other commitments. But the show is difficult and challenging to do," he but also added, “Yes, why not. If I enter the show as a wild card entry, let’s see what happens."

Avinesh Rekhi has worked in several successful television shows including Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat, Main Naa Bhoolungi, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Namak Issk Ka among others.

