Chris Hemsworth Terms Daughter India Rose His 'Favourite Superhero'; See Adorable Pic From Thor Sets

Chris Hemsworth’s daughter has just made her MCU debut with his latest film Thor: Love and Thunder and Chris is one proud dad. In an adorable set of pictures shared on his Instagram on Monday, the Hollywood star lovingly referred to his baby daughter India Rose as his ‘favourite superhero’.

The Thor actor posted two pictures on his Instagram handle. The first picture is a throwback picture from 11 years ago when India Rose visited him on the sets as a baby as he is seen in full costume. In another photo, a more recent snap from their time on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor can be seen holding his daughter in his arms during a BTS moment between filming.

Chris’s daughter plays the character ‘Love’ who is the daughter of Christian Bale’s character Gorr the God Butcher in the film.

Chris captioned his post “Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero.”

See the post here:

For the unversed, Chris is dad to three kids with his wife Elsa Pataky, 10-year-old daughter India Rose and eight-year old twin boys Sasha and Tristan. Chris and Elsa have been married for 12 years now. His son also makes an appearance as a young Thor in the film.

His daughter is not the only star child to make a cameo appearance in the film. Co stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi’s children also star in the film. “It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it,” said Hemsworth last month.

In an interview back in 2017 to People magazine, Chris opened up about raising three children. He said he didn’t want his kids “to feel like they’re privileged” because of their dad’s wealth. “I want them to have a great appreciation for everything,” the actor said at the time.

On his own upbringing the actor revealed, “I grew up with very little money, but my parents were my absolute heroes. They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind. Financially, we’re in a different position, but I want to make sure they know these things don’t come easy. You have to work for it, and you can’t take it for granted. Success is more about the values we have and the type of people we are rather than the material objects that we might obtain,” said Hemsworth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.