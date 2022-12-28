COVID-19 In China: Several Renowned Actors and Artists Pass Away

The coronavirus scare has gripped the world once again. Amid the sharp rise in infection cases in China, it has now been reported that several prominent actors, filmmakers, artists and opera singers have passed away in the country due to COVID-19.

As reported by news agency ANI, a report by NTD, a New York-based television network has now reported that several actors in China including Zhang Mu, Ren Jun, Chu Lanlan, Cheng Jinghua, Yu Yuheng, Xiong Yingzheng, Hou Menglan, and Zhao Zhiyuan who shared ties with the Xi Jinping-led Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have lost their lives due to the coronavirus infection.

Besides this, a 60-year-old screenwriter named Yang Lin also passed away on December 21 in Henan Province. He was the one who composed the propaganda play ‘Red Flag Canal’. On the same day, film director Wang Jingguang also lost his life at the age of 54. December 22 also reported the death of a screenwriter named Ni Zhen who was also a professor at the Beijing Film University.

Meanwhile, NTD has also reported that an opera performer Song Changrong aka Song Baoguang also passed away on December 16. He was 87. Other than him, Ren Jun, who was also a Peking opera artist also lost his life due to the deadly virus on December 17.

Meanwhile, amid the rising cases of coronavirus in China, President Xi Jinping has scrapped the country’s zero-COVID policy of lockdowns. Not just this, but from January 8, 2023, onwards, international visitors will be able to enter Chinese with a negative P.C.R. test result within 48 hours of departure. This means that the arrivals in China will no longer be required to undergo extensive health screening and an eight-day inbound quarantine.

India has also announced that travellers returning from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests. If they test positive, they will be put under quarantine.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here