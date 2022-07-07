Dabangg 4: Will Tigmanshu Dhulia Be Directing Salman Khan?

Bollywood superstar Salman khan is all set to return to the Dabangg franchise with its fourth film. According to several media reports director, actor and screenwriter Tigmanshu Dhulia has been working on the script of Dabangg 4 for quite a while now.

But a report in ETimes reveals that Tigmanshu Dhulia may actually end up directing the film. As per a source quoted in the report “It is true that Tigmanshu Dhulia is writing the script and he may even end up directing it.”

Salman Khan, who was last seen in his film Antim, had announced that he had plans to start working on Danbangg 4 by the end of 2022. ETimes reports that Salman Khan is quite satisfied with the screenplay and the way the film is being written by Tigmanshu. There is a high chance that Salman might actually insist that Tigmanshu direct the fourth Dabangg film.

Tigmanshu’s previous directorial ventures include Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster films which have the same creative energy as the Dabangg franchise.

The director is seen by many as the perfect person to pull off the thrills and adventures of Chulbul Pandey. So if the project materialises, the expectations from the film will increase. Dabangg 3, which was released in December 2019, was directed by Prabhu Deva.

Meanwhile, it is a known fact that Salman Khan will have a cameo in Pathaan as Tiger, and SRK too would have a special appearance in Tiger 3. However, a recent report in Pinkvilla claimed that Aditya Chopra is planning to pan out a full-fledged film with the two. A source was quoted saying, “Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan since the release of Karan Arjun (1995). Adi has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay and dialogues.”

