Daler Mehndi Duped By Parody Tweet Claiming Prince Harry Listened To His Songs and Memes Are Epic

Renowned singer Daler Mehndi, without a doubt, is the man behind Bhangra pop culture in the country. He has delivered blockbuster songs for everyone to groove to. Not many would disagree that parties are incomplete without his vibrant music hits like Tunak Tunak and Bolo Ta Ra Ra, among others. The singer occupied a spot on the list of trends on Saturday - not for his tracks but for a gaffe, in his latest tweet.

Daler Mehndi mistook a parody tweet for a real one. As per social media users, he had a ‘dhoka ho gaya moment’ after a profile tweeted a fake statement claiming that Prince Harry listened to Daler’s music in his lowest moments. The singer, unfortunately, thought the tweet was authentic and while replying to it, expressed his gratitude on Twitter.

For the unversed, Prince Harry’s memoir titled Spare has been creating a lot of buzz since its release earlier this month. Many people are sharing various excerpts from the book that they have found intriguing. Some are also creating parodies and memes on it. Recently, an account name qualiteaposts shared a parody tweet that read, “Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book Spare. ‘In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot’."

The tweet caught Daler Mehndi’s attention. He replied, “I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you, Prince Harry! God Bless you, in gratitude that my music helped you.”

Check out the tweet here:

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

Twitter had a field day with Daler Mehdi’s innocent yet priceless reaction.

Oho Praaji, yeh toh dhoka ho gaya.. never mind ji, you're the best pic.twitter.com/QvBjFZNVNQ— Sumon K Chakrabarti (@SumonChakraVIEW) January 21, 2023

I wish I can see prince harry dance on tunak-tunak with Megan 👀— SIMZ SINGH (@thesimzsingh) January 20, 2023

I don’t think we should tell him. This is the cutest acceptance speech ever.— Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) January 21, 2023

Another user urged others to not burst the musician’s bubble. The tweet read, “Please don’t tell him and burst his bubble! Cmon y’all! After his gaffe yesterday, the singer has till now neither taken the tweet down nor has he shared a follow-up post.

