Dalip Tahil Clarifies On Reports Claiming Jaya Prada Slapped Him During a Rape Scene

Actor Dalip Tahil has clarified on reports claiming that he was once slapped by Jaya Prada while shooting a rape scene. In a recent interview, the Toolsidas Junior actor talked about the same and revealed that he never shared the screen with Jaya Prada in his career. Tahil also mentioned that no such scene with Jaya Prada ever took place, therefore, suggesting that all such reports are merely rumours. Dalip Tahil further stated that he has no animosity against anyone spreading such rumours.

“I have been reading over a period of time that I have done a rape scene with Jaya Prada. It says that I got carried away, and then she slapped me. It keeps coming on my Google alert,” he told Bollywood Bubble.

“Let me clarify that I have never shared screen space with Jaya Prada ji. I was keen to do so but never got the chance. No such scene ever happened. I have no animosity against the person writing it. I’d like this person to show me this scene. Now on social media, people are creating situations that probably never existed in the first place. Imagine, such a scene never happened and it’s being reported,” the actor added.

For the unversed, it was earlier said that Dalip Tahil was slapped by Jaya Prada while they were filming a rape scene on the sets of the 1986 movie Aakhree Raasta. Directed by K Bhagyaraj, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher in key roles. As reported by Hindustan Times, Dalip has refused for doing the scene initially but later when he agreed, he got ‘carried away’ following which Jaya Prada slapped him.

On the work front, Dalip was recently seen in Netflix’s Toolsidas Junior which also starred Rajiv Kapoor, Varun Buddhadev, Tasveer Kamil, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun among others.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here