Dua Lipa Celebrates After Being Granted Albanian Citizenship

British Pop Sensation of Albanian origin, Dua Lipa has been granted Albania citizenship by the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj. The singer shared a set of snaps and clips on her Instagram to thank the President and Mayor Erion Veliaj for the honour.

According to Page Six, the singer was granted citizenship for her role in spreading Albanians’ fame internationally through her music. Lipa was seen sporting a blue dress with a brown checked pattern, white high boots, and a matching white purse. She was all smiling in the snaps and video, as she took her citizenship oath at Tirana city hall. Check it out here:

“I will be an Albanian with papers too,” Lipa said before she took her citizenship oath. She added, “It is an indescribable great joy with such acceptance, love, and everything.” President Begaj mentioned that the One Kiss singer was granted citizenship ahead of a special occasion for the country. Albania is set to mark its 110th Independence Day on November 28, when the country gained its independence from the Ottoman Empire.

Lipa started singing at the age of five, after being musically influenced by her father, Dukagjin Lipa, a former singer and guitarist of a rock band. She debuted with an eponymous album released in 2017. It had seven singles, including two UK top-ten singles Be the One and IDGAF, as well as the UK number-one single New Rules.

The album went on to earn her the title of the most streamed female album ever on Spotify, and to achieve platinum in several countries, including the UK and the US. The singer also has three Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards under her belt. She made a Guinness World Record in 2020 for the most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo female artist.

Dua Lipa is set to release her third studio album. While there is no official release date, announced yet, fans are hoping to have a comeback in 2023.

