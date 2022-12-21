Dwayne Johnson Confirms No Black Adam Sequel in James Gunn's DC Universe

“Black Adam” possesses almost unlimited power, but apparently not enough to secure a sequel to the movie, at least anytime soon.

After speculation that DC wouldn’t proceed with a second film, star and producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter on Tuesday to update fans, saying that he had met with DC Studios’ new leadership team, James Gunn and Peter Safran. While he didn’t close the door on Black Adam returning in some form, Johnson said the character was not in DC’s plans for the immediate future. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The announcement comes on the heels of several decisions by DC’s management team that have angered some fans, particularly those involving the flagship characters Superman and Wonder Woman.

“My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters,” Johnson wrote. “James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed.”

He went on to write, “It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.”

Johnson added that he was “very proud” to make the film, which made its debut in October.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here