Emraan Hashmi is in a 'Ghazab Ka Beachy Mood', Fan Says 'Ghazab Ka Aap Bhi Ho'

Actor Emraan Hashmi is still a heartthrob for many. His dashing looks and his exceptional charm are enough to make his fans swoon over him. Recently, Emraan posted a picture of himself enjoying a nice day on the beach and fans can’t help but fall in love with his look. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture with the caption, “Ghazab ka Beachy mood (amazing beachy mood)!"

He is seen donning a pair of sky-blue shorts and an olive green solid t-shirt. His overall look is enhanced by the black sunglasses which we often see in his pictures and videos. This casual photo became a hit within a few minutes after it was posted.

In the post, Emraan Hashmi is seen standing on the balcony of a stay, overlooking the vast sea. Reacting to the photo, a fan commented, “Gazab ke aap bhi bhai (you are also amazing, brother)" while another wrote, “You are hot."

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in an Amazon Prime release Dybbuk, a horror thriller, in 2021. In 2022, the actor has been busy shooting for his upcoming movie Ground Zero. He wrapped the shooting for the film in November. The film is directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, known for Marathi films such as Ajinkya and Bucket List, and is reportedly a military thriller. Hashmi took to Twitter and shared several photos from the set of Ground Zero with the cast and crew. He captioned the post, “Ground zero wrapped!!”

Emraan Hashmi has also started work on his film Selfiee with Akshay Kumar. The actor has always been popular for his songs. His music video Ishq Nahi Karti trended big time when it was released. The B Praak song features Sahher Bambba with Emraan and has garnered over 145 million views on YouTube.

