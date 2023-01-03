Erin Kellyman Says Willow Would Appeal to Younger Generation, Here's Why

Decades after George Lucas’ fantasy-adventure film Willow captured viewers’ imaginations globally, the world of Willow has risen again with an all-new action-adventure sequel of the same name. Introducing a new generation of viewers to the magic and wonder of the fantasy-adventure film, the new series will see Warwick Davis reprising the titular role of Willow Ufgood, the aspiring sorcerer who is now High Aldwyn of the Nelwyn people. Joining Davis is Joanne Whaley as Queen Sorsha, Dempsey Bryk as Prince Airk, Ruby Cruz as Prince Airk’s sister Kit, and Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, and Amar Chada-Patel in other prominent roles. Written and executive produced by showrunner Jonathan Kasdan with Ron Howard and Roopesh Parekh as executive producers, the series walks a tonal line between epic fantasy, comedy, and a reverence for the original with a contemporary edge.

Erin Kellyman, who plays Jade, Kit’s best friend, thinks Willow would appeal to people since it is built around a world of fantasy. “Like younger generations, Jon has also done this incredible thing where he’s tackled some real issues that are happening today that I think may go over younger kids’ heads. But adults are already going to get that. And I think that is why so many people relate to ‘Willow”; because of all the different ideas,” Said Erin.

The series also stars an impressive list of actors in supporting roles, including Christian Slater as Allagash, Hannah Waddingham as Hubert, Annabelle Davis as Mims, Graham Hughes as Silas, and Kevin Pollak, who is back as the mischievous Brownie Rool.

Along with Jonathan, the series is also written by John Bickerstaff, Julia Cooperman, Bob Dolman, Hannah Friedman, Rayna McClendon, Wendy Mericle, and Stu Selonick with Kathy Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, and Samie Kim Falvey serving as executive producers.

~ Catch the non-stop adventure and magic of Willow in English and Hindi only on Disney+ Hotstar~

Read all the Latest Showsha News here