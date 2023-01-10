Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Shares First Look, Announces Film To Release In...

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth is all set to return as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2. The Aussie star took to Instagram and Twitter to share the first look at the 2020 sequel, directed by Sam Hargrave, along with the release date — well sorta. In the picture, a bulky Hemsworth was seen gearing to pack in a punch while it snowed.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor shared the post along with the announcement that Extraction 2 is set to release this summer. “Extraction 2 coming at you this summer. Let’s go!!!" he wrote.

Fans were thrilled to know that the Extraction series is finally returning. “So excited! Can’t wait till the next one comes out!!👏👏" a fan wrote. “You can fight more than 2 at I time 😂 can’t wait 👏" added another. A fan also couldn’t help but remember the Russian prison scenes from Stranger Things season 4. “Looks like stranger things set of Russian prison 😂🔥🔥🙌" a comment read.

However, many were confused about how his character is alive for the sequel as the first film featured a scene showing his alleged death. “Nice! But I recall your character died in the first one," a fan wrote. “What! Didn’t you die in part 1?" asked another. “Is this a prequel since you died in the first one?" a third fan asked.

For those who don’t remember, Tyler was shown to have returned from death in the last scene of Extraction. The final scene featured Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) playing basketball by himself when a man, with a build much like Tyler, walked up to him and joined him. The scene hinted that Tyler was not dead. However, it is to see if the film picks off from where it ended or if it would be prequel.

