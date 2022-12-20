'Fire James Gunn' Trends After Henry Cavill Leaves Superman, New DC Head Reacts To Backlash

James Gunn addressed the backlash he has been receiving since Henry Cavill announced his exit as Superman from DC Extended Universe. Late Monday evening (ET), ‘Fire James Gunn’ began trending as well. After the massive backlash, Gunn issued a statement where he addressed the events that have unfolded since Cavill’s exit.

In the statement, speaking on behalf of himself and Peter Safran, the DC Studios’ co-CEO said, “One of the things Peter and I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious and unkind, to say the least…"

“Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts and integrity and always with the story in mind," he added.

“No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, and we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists and custodians in helping to create a wide and wonderful future for DC,” Gunn said.

Gunn took charge of giving DCEU a new direction a few months ago. Following his addition, reports did the rounds suggesting that Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman are no longer a part of the DC on-screen universe’s bigger picture. While the fate of Superman has been seemingly sealed, there is still no clarity on the Wonder Woman movie.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here