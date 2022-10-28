“FLAMES” Is All Set To Return With Its Third Season

As winter strikes and the weather becomes perfect for romance, TVF’s original series FLAMES directed by Divyanshu Malhotra is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video today. This coming-of-age drama set in a tuition center started off as a YouTube series starring Tanya Maniktala as Ishita and Ritvik Sahore as Rajat as the lead pair with Shivam Kakar and Sunakshi Grover in pivotal roles. The show later became a favourite because of the relatability factor of the show.

When asked about the same, Ritvik replied “The relatability factor is so high that people started asking me where Pandu (Shivam Kakkar’s character) is wherever I went and I used to be baffled and overwhelmed at the same time that people are so attached to the show.”

The third season marks a different trajectory of the story, inching towards “the life-altering board year” the nature of the obstacles are different. Interpersonal and Intrapersonal relationships are brought to light. The effect of external factors like family, 12th grade exams, a completely different tuition setup creates obstacles in the lives of these four nonchalant teens and things don’t seem that easy now.

“This season is a little different, a reflection of life and how there are different obstacles at different points in our life. This season deals with newer and bigger challenges also with the introduction of new characters which may change existing dynamics,” said Ritvik and Sunakshi.

When asked about the overwhelming love they received after the previous two seasons, the cast had a common incident to answer the question, “One common thing in the comment section of all our pictures is when will the third season come and we’re sure after the third season comes, demands for the fourth season will start and that love is extremely overwhelming”

FLAMES Season 3 releases on October 28th, do tune in to be reminded or well to live your first love vicariously through the characters!

