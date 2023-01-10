From RRR Stars to Hollywood Veterans, Here's What You Can Expect from the 80th Golden Globe Awards

The 80th Edition of the Golden Globes is here to kickstart the much awaited award season. It’s been eight long and fruitful decades of countless legends gracing the red carpet and enriching the silver screen with content that has created a culture of its own. From veterans to debutants, the Golden Globes promises to entertain, honour and celebrate talent nurtured over the years. From big bets on nominations to the coveted list of presenters, here is everything to look forward to at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael to run you through the night

Jerrod Carmichael, famous for The Carmichael Show and his appearances on the highly coveted SNL is ready to have you chuckling with laughter all-night! Well-versed with American comedy, he is inarguably hilarious and will indeed have you clutching your stomach with the best of humour.

RRR director SS Rajamouli and stars NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan to be in attendance

Indian films have really made their impact over the last few years with films from the South of India taking the world by storm. Bringing glory to India, SS Rajamouli, NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan will be seen gracing the night with their presence. A tremendous success and feat for India, RRR is nominated in two categories, Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for the hit song Naatu Naatu at the 80th Golden Globes.

Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan to be presenters

The presenters for the categories have some big names on the list. Ana de Armas, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, Jamie Lee Curtis who is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture and Tracy Morgan amongst others will be appearing on the stage to hand out trophies to their colleagues.

Eddie Murphy to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

A long time coming, Eddie Murphy is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his lasting contribution to cinema. Be it a 7-year-old or a 70-year-old, an Eddie Murphy film never fails to warm the hearts of its viewer. He may ramble on as Donkey from Shrek or talk to your pet as Dr. John Dolittle, it is well known that Eddie Murphy will make you reminisce about your childhood and get a big laugh out of you as always.

Grand night of raining awards

With a year full of commendable performances, this year’s nominations break several records. With 41 first-timers in this year’s nominations pool, Ozark’s Julia Garner bagged a double nomination at her debut ceremony. Among Black talent, Niecy Nash’s nomination could put her on the path to becoming one of the first Black actresses to win a Globe for any limited series. While Jenna Ortega has nabbed the number two spot as the second youngest competitor in the history of the best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy series category.

Tune into Lionsgate Play in India on January 11th 2023 at 6:30am to watch television’s most glorious musical night unfold at the 80th Golden Globe Awards exclusively.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here