Gauahar Khan's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Steps Out For Date Night With Zaid Darbar

Parents-to-be Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are having the best time of their lives. Zaid Darbar is leaving no stone unturned to pamper the mommy-to-be. Recently, the duo went out for a date night and even captured some memorable moments. On Friday evening, Gauahar Khan shared a compilation video on Instagram and called her date nights ‘special’.

In the post, they can be seen striking cute poses for the camera. In one of the pictures, Gauahar is seen caressing her baby bump, while Zaid holds her from the back and smiles at the camera. Another picture shows them sitting in a car and taking a selfie. The actress also added Suriel Hess’ song Little Bit More in the video.

For the date night, Gauahar donned a black slight-shimmer dress and pairs it with a printed shirt. She accessorised the outfit with a gold chain, earrings, and a ring. She completed the look with a pair of neutral-toned flats and opted for minimal makeup. Zaid, on the other hand, wore a black sweatshirt, black denim, and pair of sneakers. He completed his look with well-set hair and a well-groomed beard. Along with the video, the caption also read, “Date nights are special.”

Fans were in awe after seeing these adorable pictures. One of the users even wrote, “These days are very precious Gauahar. Feel every moment and enjoy it. First pregnancy is always special." Another user wrote, “So happy for you guys”.

Take a look at the post below:

To announce the big news, Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar recently shared a charming animated video. The words in the video read, “One became two, when Z met G. And now the adventure continues, as we become three!” Gauahar captioned her post, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah!” The duo got married in December 2020.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here