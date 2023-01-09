Golden Globe Awards 2023: When And Where To Watch In India

The 80th Golden Globe Awards have generated tremendous buzz among movie buffs in India. The highly anticipated event will be held on January 11. The 80th edition of the prestigious Golden Globe Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India. The OTT platform will stream the annual award ceremony live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California at 6.30 am on January 11.

Moreover, the red carpet coverage of the event will begin from 5.30 am onwards. This year’s Golden Globe Awards are special since SS Rajamouli’s RRR is in contention to bag the coveted Golden Globe in two categories. The pan-India blockbuster will compete in the best picture - non-English and best original song - motion picture categories.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu song is in contention in the best original song - motion picture category. RRR has received global recognition since it was released last year amid great fanfare. Last year, Rajamouli was tapped as the top director of 2022 by the N.Y. Film Critics for the period drama. RRR also became the only non-English film to trend globally for 10 consecutive weeks on Netflix.

The Golden Globe Awards are organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the awards show this year. Meanwhile, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced a star-studded line-up of presenters for the event which includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Tracy Morgan, Quentin Tarantino, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Ana Gasteyer and Billy Porter.

Musical comedy The Banshees of Inisherin has received the most nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes. The film will compete in as many as eight categories which include the best picture (musical/comedy). Films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Babylon and The Fabelmans have also received multiple nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

TV nominees who will be attending the awards include Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy).

