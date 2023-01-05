GotG 3 Star Dave Bautista Relieved After MCU Exit, Says Drax Is 'Silly' and 'Wasn’t All Pleasant'

Hollywood actor Dave Bautista opened up about leaving Marvel Cinematic Universe after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The actor plays the role of Drax in the franchise. Speaking with GQ Magazine about the role and his exit, Bautista confessed that he is relieved to be done with the role and called it a challenging part to play.

“I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over]," he told the publication. “It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff,” he added.

Speaking about his post-Marvel projects, Bautista revealed he has the most sizable speaking role in M Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. “It’s by far the most I’ve ever spoken in a film. Just huge pages of monologues. We were shooting on film, which is very expensive. And we were shooting with one camera, so you don’t have the luxury of edits. It’s your only opportunity — you need a perfect take. It’s a lot of pressure. I want to remember my dialogue, but not at the expense of losing the emotion of the scene,” he said.

Bautista also has Dune: Part Two in the pipeline. Speaking about working with Denis Villeneuve, the actor said, “If I could be a number one [on the callsheet] with Denis, I would do it for f**king free. I think that’s how I could find out how good I could be. He brings out the best in me. He sees me in a different light, sees the performer that I want to be. That might be how I solve the puzzle.”

The actor was most recently seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. He also played a vital role in the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Christmas special short film, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, directed by James Gunn.

