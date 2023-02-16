Popular TV show Maddam Sir is set to bid adieu to its audience on February 18. The comedy action television series, which revolves around the life of a female police team, has been on-air for over three years on Sony Sab TV. Talking about the decision to take the show off air, Maddam Sir’s producer Kinnari Mehta said that it is better to end on a high note than to be pushed to shut down. Mehta added that Maddam Sir managed to survive the pandemic because it resonated with the audience. However, she also believed that the story still has so much scope to be explored.

“I believe in ending a show on a high note instead of being forced to shut shops abruptly. I am proud of the fact that it’s not a cliché story, which has been forced to shut down,” Mehta told E-times.

Kinnari Mehta also revealed that they are now working on the second season of the TV series. Responding to the question on what inspires her the most, the producer replied, “Every time I see a new story in the newspaper, it piques my interest and prompts me to create a story around it. An inspiring journey of an army officer’s wife, or any such news excites me to make a show around it.”

Kinnari also remained hopeful of the future of TV and shared that the rise of OTT platforms and shows was no threat to the medium. “I don’t think the boom of OTT can be a threat to TV producers. The content that we make for TV is different from what’s showcased on OTT. The web is an individualistic viewing whereas TV is for family viewing. We bring families together," she said.

Maddam Sir premiered on Sony Sab on February 24, 2020. The show is co-produced by Jay Mehta under the banner Jay Productions. Set in Lucknow, the plot of the show revolves around an all-women Police station with four officers, essayed by Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Sonali naik and Bhavika Sharma.

