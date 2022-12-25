Happy Birthday Jay Bhanushali: Watch Instagram Reels of the Actor with his Daughter Tara

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAY BHANUSHALI: The actor and famous Television host Jay Bhanushali turns a year older today. Jay is best known for portraying Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kayamath, hosting Dance India Dance season 5, and appearing as the lead in the film Ek Paheli Leela. He won Season 5 of the dance show Nach Baliye with Mahhi Vij, whom he later married in 2011.

The duo has a little baby named Tara, who was born in 2019. Jay is often seen making adorable and amusing videos with her on Instagram. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let’s have a look at his cute Instagram Reels with his daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

One of the latest Instagram reels on the actor’s feed is this one. Here, Jay can be seen putting up a crazy dance show for his daughter. He performs just to catch Tara’s priceless reaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

In this reel, the father and daughter duo can be seen keeping up with the new trend on the social media platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

This video will definitely make you fall in love with the little one. Jay is helping his daughter sing the national anthem in the short clip. In the end, both of them chant loudly, “Bharat mata ki jai!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

Making this funny lip-syncing reel with his daughter, Jay speaks about the power of women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

Here, Jay is seen carrying his daughter in his arms and roaming around the seaside. Remarkably the song playing in the background of the clip is from Jay’s movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

This video is from the occasion of Diwali. The father and daughter can be seen dressed in traditional outfits and grooving with excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

Tara can be seen in this cute video with her hands all messed up with paint. Jay is overheard saying that he left her alone for 5 minutes and she got in that condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

Jay has unconditional love for his daughter, as evidenced by his continued gaze at Tara while holding her in his hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

Jay and Tara are seen here creating a reel to the song ‘Aage Peeche Dolte Ho.’ They act on the lyrics of the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

Tara always has fun with her father and this reel is proof of it. Jay can be seen experimenting with various face filters with his daughter, who appears to enjoy it greatly.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here